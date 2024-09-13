Fugitive criminal deported from Austria, taken into custody by Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Sep 13 (PTI) A fugitive criminal involved in several heinous crimes, including murder and drug trade, was deported from Austria on Friday, an official from the Punjab Police said.

Amritpal Singh, who hails from village Bhoma in Batala, was taken into custody by the Punjab Police at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

"After tireless efforts by Punjab Police in coordination with central agencies, Amritpal Singh.. has been successfully deported from Austria to India to face charges in numerous serious criminal cases," Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

Singh, a proclaimed offender (PO), had been staying illegally in Austria.

DGP Yadav said the deported accused was involved in various heinous crimes, including murder, attempted murder, drug offences, and violations under the Arms Act.

His deportation is a significant step toward ensuring justice for the victims, he added.

The DGP commended the strenuous efforts of the entire team of Batala Police led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Batala Suhail Qasim Mir and the internal security wing of Punjab Police for bringing fugitive Amritpal Singh back to India to face justice.

SSP Mir said Singh, who was declared proclaimed offender in several cases, had fled to Austria via Dubai and Serbia in 2022, and had been evading arrest since then.

The latter had also applied for political asylum there, he added.

"After sustained efforts and cooperation with the international authorities, Punjab Police has ensured his repatriation to India to face justice," said the SSP. PTI CHS NB NB