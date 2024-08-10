Fugitive Himanshu Bhau's cousin and gang member arrested from Haryana's Rohtak

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) The Delhi Police Special Cell on Saturday said it has nabbed from Haryana's Rohtak a 29-year-old man who is a member of fugitive Himanshu Bhau's gang and his cousin.

The accused, Vicky alias Sonu, who was arrested on Friday was absconding in three cases since April -- two cases of Arms Act in Delhi and another in Haryana's Faridabad where he along with his aides had allegedly tried attacking a police team, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manoj C said Sonu was previously involved in five cases of murder, attempted murder, and Arms Act in Haryana and Delhi.

Manoj said Sonu is an active member of the gang of Himanshu Bhau, who is currently operating from abroad.

According to sources, Himanshu (21) who fled to Portugal and later to Spain, has been facing over 50 cases of murder, extortion, assault and Arms Act in Haryana and Delhi. The police departments of Delhi and Harayana and other security agencies are on the lookout for the gangster.

The police officer said there has been an ongoing gang war between Himanshu Bhau and his rival Ankit alias Baba, both from the Ritoli village in Haryana's Rohtak.

In March 2022, one Rohit alias Bajrang, another cousin of Himanshu, was killed by the rival Ankit Baba gang. In retaliation, the Himanshu Bhau gang killed Hansraj alias Hanse, a transporter associated with the Ankit's group, the officer said.

The Himanshu Bhau gang has recently extended its criminal activities to Delhi, being implicated in a shootout at a car showroom in Tilak Nagar and a murder in Rajouri Garden, the ACP added.

On Friday, based on specific intelligence, the Special Cell team identified Sonu's presence in his village, Ritoli, Manoj said.

A trap was laid by a team led by ACP Sanjay Dutt and Inspector Sandeep Dabas and despite Sonu's attempt to flee, he was apprehended, the officer added. PTI ALK RPA