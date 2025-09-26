Fugitive wanted for terror-related offences extradited from UAE: CBI

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) A fugitive wanted for terror-related offences was extradited from the UAE on Friday in an operation coordinated by the CBI, officials said.

Parminder Singh, who also goes by the alias of Nirmal Singh and Pindi, was wanted by Punjab Police for allegedly raising funds for terror activities, extortion, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, they said.

"The subject had fled from India and had been absconding. The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), CBI in collaboration with the MEA, MHA, NCB-Abu Dhabi and Punjab Police successfully coordinated in bringing him back... wanted Red Notice subject on 26 September 2025. He was escorted by a team of Punjab Police from the UAE," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The return was possible after the CBI got Interpol to issue a Red Notice on June 13, 2025 on the request of Punjab Police.

He was arrested by the UAE authorities, and a decision was taken to extradite him to India, the spokesperson said.