Fugitive wanted in 16 cases arrested in Delhi's Dwarka after 17 years

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) A 49-year-old proclaimed offender, wanted in connection with 16 criminal cases, was arrested after being on the run for 17 years, an official said on Wednesday said.

Pankaj Kumar was apprehended near from Dwarka Metro Station on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Raja Banthia said.

"He is a habitual and hard-core criminal who was previously found involved in 16 criminal cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, theft, hurt and Arms Act registered against him in different police stations," Banthia said.

The officer further said during the course of interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had been committing crime since 1998. He also told that he was a member of Manoj Bakkarwala gang, a notorious auto-lifter gang who used to sell stolen vehicles in Nepal.

The police said after verification of the police records, Kumar was found to be declared as a proclaimed offender by court in a theft case registered against him in 2007. The accused was arrested, he was released on bail, but he did not surrender or appear, the DCP said. PTI BM NB