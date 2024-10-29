Fugitive wanted in brazen Sultanpur robbery case nabbed by UP STF

Lucknow, Oct 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force has arrested a reward-carrying criminal in connection with a daring daylight robbery in Sultanpur, police said on Tuesday.

Ankit Yadav alias Shekhar carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on information leading to his arrest.

Yadav, involved in several robbery cases, was apprehended Monday on a tip-off outside Chivli Railway Station in Prayagraj, the STF said in a statement.

The operation led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmesh Kumar Shahi also resulted in seizure of 755 grams of silver jewellery from Yadav's possession.

On August 24, a robbery took place at Bharat Jewellers in Sultanpur.

In the wake of the brazen act, various STF units were directed to gather intelligence and investigate the case.

After his arrest, Yadav disclosed his involvement in the robbery, and named Anuj Pratap Singh (dead), Furqan, Arbaaz, and Mangesh Yadav (dead) as his accomplices.

"The robbery was planned meticulously, with tasks assigned to each team member following a detailed reconnaissance of the shop," Yadav told investigators, according to the STF statement.

After dividing the loot, Yadav moved between cities to evade arrest before ultimately heading to Daman.

Yadav has a history of criminal cases, and has been booked across sections, including the Arms Act, in several districts.

On September 5, Mangesh Yadav, another suspect in the robbery case, was killed in an encounter near the Hanumanganj Bypass.

The STF and Kotwali Dehat police which led the operation came under fire from several opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, who alleged the encounter was staged.

Another suspect, Anuj Singh, was killed in an STF encounter in Unnao on September 23.

According to police, 12 suspects have so far been apprehended in connection with the dacoity case. PTI COR KIS VN VN