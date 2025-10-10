Fugitive woman wanted for criminal conspiracy, cheating repatriated from Saudi Arabia

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) A fugitive wanted for criminal conspiracy and cheating and facing Interpol Red Notice was repatriated from Saudi Arabia on Thursday, officials said.

Manakandathil Thekkethi alias Sheela Kallyani was repatriated following an operation carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in coordination with the Ministries of Home Affairs and External Affairs, they said.

"The CBI, in collaboration with MEA and MHA, has successfully coordinated return of wanted fugitive Manakandathil Thekkethi alias Sheela Kallyani on 9.10.2025 from Saudi Arabia," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

She said Thekkethi is wanted by the CBI in a case related to criminal conspiracy and cheating.

The CBI got a Red Notice published against her through Interpol on October 05, 2023, the spokesperson said.

"A team of CBI officials visited Saudi Arabia and brought back the subject to India on October 9, 2025," she added. PTI ABS RUK RUK