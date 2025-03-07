Fulfil promise to give Rs 2,500 to women: Atishi to Delhi CM

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Senior AAP leader Atishi on Friday wrote a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, urging her to ensure immediate transfer of Rs 2,500 to women's accounts, as promised by the BJP during the assembly polls.

"The prime minister had assured the mothers and sisters of Delhi that once the BJP's government is formed, the scheme to provide Rs 2,500 per month would be approved in the first cabinet meeting and funds would start reaching women's accounts by Women's Day," the leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly wrote.

With only a day to go for Women's Day, women across Delhi are eagerly awaiting the fulfilment of this promise, Atishi said.

"They are hoping that the first instalment will be credited to their accounts as assured by the BJP. To give the women of Delhi their due, the funds should be transferred without delay. Every woman in the city is looking towards you with hope," she said.

In the run-up to the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls, the BJP promised to provide Rs 2,500 per month to women, surpassing the AAP's offer of Rs 2,100.

The BJP secured a sweeping victory, winning 48 out of the 70 seats while the AAP was reduced to 22. PTI MHS DIV DIV