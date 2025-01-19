Fulfil promises in Punjab before announcing schemes in Delhi: Ravneet Bittu to AAP

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday, saying it should fulfil its promises made to the people of Punjab before announcing new schemes for poll-bound Delhi.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference here, Bittu criticised Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal for what he called his party's "unfulfilled commitments" in Punjab, including the promise of providing Rs 1,000 each to women every month.

"Kejriwal talks about free schemes every day in Delhi but what about Punjab? He promised to eradicate the drug menace from Punjab but no substantial action has been taken. In fact, Punjab reported 144 deaths due to drug overdoses in 2023, the highest in the country," Bittu said.

He also raised concerns about Punjab's law-and-order situation under the AAP's rule, citing a 10-per cent rise in the number of rape cases last year and the assassination of singer Sidhu Moose Wala after the state government downgraded his security.

Advertisment

Bittu further targeted the AAP over the controversy surrounding the liquor policy in Delhi, claiming that the party has contributed to a rise in alcoholism.

He also criticised the AAP for failing to prevent the brain drain from Punjab, noting that more people are migrating to countries like Canada despite the ruling party's promise to address the issue.

The Union minister of state for railways also claimed that "the son of former Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia is studying in Canada and two Rajya Sabha MPs of the AAP -- Ashok Mittal and Sanjay Arora -- were made to pay for his education abroad".

Advertisment

AAP leaders talk about Delhi's education model in every state, whereas it is a super flop scheme because the truth is that no new school has opened in the capital in 12 years, he claimed.

There was no immediate response from the AAP over the allegations.

Bittu's remarks come as the political atmosphere heats up in the run-up to the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls.

Advertisment

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming to return to power in the capital after a gap of more than 25 years, the AAP is seeking a third consecutive term in power.

The election results are scheduled to be declared on February 8. PTI MHS RC