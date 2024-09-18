Fulfill our demands in four days: Jarange's ultimatum to Maharashtra govt

Jalna: Activist Manoj Jarange on Wednesday said the government should fulfill the demands of the Maratha community in four days, or face consequences in the coming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Jarange on Tuesday launched a fresh indefinite fast, sixth in a span of over a year, to press the demand of reservations for the Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Speaking at his Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, he said the community will not forgive the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government in the state if its demands were not met.

"Fulfill our demands in the next four days, otherwise you will have to face serious repercussions in the elections....Marathas will not forgive you," he said.