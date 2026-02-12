Fulfilling Ajitdada's unfinished dreams is our moral responsibility: Supriya Sule

Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Thursday said it is the moral responsibility of everyone to fulfil the unfinished dreams of Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash on January 28.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Sule said her family is going through a difficult time.

"We are supporting each other and moving forward. Dada (Ajit Pawar) is no more, so I do not want to revisit old matters. Whatever discussions we had remain between us. It is our moral responsibility to complete his unfinished dreams," she said when queried about the merger buzz of the two NCP factions.

Asked if the merger talks will continue, Sule just said the family is in mourning.

Referring to concerns raised by NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on the plane crash, Sule said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured a detailed inquiry.

"His (Rohit Pawar) uneasiness is natural. There are many questions, what happened, how it happened, and whether it could have been prevented. The Chief Minister has promised a detailed probe. We should wait for its outcome," the Baramati Lok Sabha MP said.

Sule also expressed gratitude to political leaders from various parties who enquired about Sharad Pawar's health during his hospitalisation.

She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Union minister Rajnath Singh and Jammu-Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah were among those who called to check on him.

"I sincerely thank everyone for standing with the Pawar family during this period," she said.

On the marriage announcement of her daughter Revati with Sarang Lakhani, and reports that Chief Minister Fadnavis played a mediating role, Sule said discussions had been going on for several months.

"They have known each other for over a year. I consider myself fortunate to have six brothers, all of whom blessed this relationship. The marriage was decided while Dada was alive. It is unfortunate that he passed away on January 28; otherwise, the entire family would have made the announcement on January 30. I find satisfaction in the fact that the marriage was finalised with his blessings," she said.

Speaking on farmers' issues, Sule said everyone would be happy if farmers benefit, but sought clarity from the Centre on what India would gain from any trade deal.

"The government should transparently tell people the truth," she said, adding the Centre has emphasised artificial intelligence.

She also said that during Ajit Pawar's time, a Rs 500 crore project was sanctioned through Krishi Vigyan Kendras to promote agriculture and agro-based industries.

Referring to the successful 'Krushak' initiative in Pune, she said it was Ajit Pawar's dream and should be pursued properly.

"Completing Ajitdada's unfinished dreams is our moral responsibility," Sule asserted. PTI MR BNM