Full agenda of parliament session not revealed yet, govt may deploy 'dirty tricks': Derek O'Brien

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) A day after a tentative list of business for the Parliament Session starting on Monday was announced, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien said the full agenda has not been revealed yet and the government may deploy some "dirty tricks" and add more business to the list.

"The agenda for the special Parliament session has not been announced yet.." O'Brien said on Thursday.

"I say this because in the list of business they have written a very sinister line... They have written that this is not the exhaustive list of business. So they will be up to dirty tricks and they can add some business last minute," he said. Opposition leaders have been raising questions over the agenda for the five-day Parliament Session which starts from September 18. A Parliamentary Bulletin issued on Wednesday night gave a "Tentative List of Government Legislative Business" expected to be taken up during the Thirteenth Session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha, which includes bill on the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners to be taken up for consideration and passage.

A special discussion on Parliament's journey of 75 years starting from the Samvidhan Sabha (Constituent Assembly) will be held on the first day.

The session is likely to see the proceedings of Parliament moving from the old building to the new Parliament building.

The other listed business for Lok Sabha includes 'The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023' and 'The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023', already passed by Rajya Sabha on 3 August 2023.

Besides, 'The Post Office Bill, 2023' has also been listed in the Lok Sabha business. PTI AO TIR