Full compensation for forest land misuse by wind projects: Ministry

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The Environment Ministry has clarified that wind power projects which violate forest clearance conditions will have to pay the full Net Present Value (NPV) of the forest land used in violation and not 50 per cent of the applicable rate.

The clarification came in response to a request from the Karnataka government on whether penal NPV in such cases should be charged at half the rate applicable to wind power projects or at the normal rate of NPV.

"This matter was examined by the Advisory Committee in its meeting held on August 25. Based on the recommendation of the Advisory Committee and approval of the recommendations by the competent authority of MoEF&CC, New Delhi, the central Government, hereby clarifies that the rate of penal NPV in wind power projects where violations have been committed, shall be charged at the rate of full NPV of the forest land used in violation," the ministry said in an order issued on Thursday.

The ministry circulated the order to all state and Union Territory forest departments and regional offices. PTI GVS NB NB