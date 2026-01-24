Full dress rehearsal for Republic Day celebrations held across Jammu

Jammu, Jan 24 (PTI) The full dress rehearsal for Republic Day celebrations was conducted across the Jammu division on Saturday amid elaborate security and administrative arrangements, an official said.

At district headquarters and sub-divisional levels, participating contingents comprising police, security forces, NCC, school students and cultural troupes took part in the rehearsal, the official spokesman said.

He said the parade was inspected by senior civil and police officers, who also reviewed the overall arrangements.

The rehearsal featured march-past by various contingents, band performances and cultural programmes highlighting national unity and regional diversity.

Officials monitored traffic regulation, seating arrangements, public convenience and security measures to ensure smooth conduct of the main event on January 26, the spokesman said.