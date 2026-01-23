Full dress rehearsal of 77th R-Day parade held amid rain, flypast curtailed

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) A full dress rehearsal of the 77th Republic Day Parade was held in the national capital on Friday as military personnel and artistes marched down the Kartavya Path amid morning rains, which briefly delayed the proceedings at the ceremonial boulevard.

However, in view of the inclement weather, the flypast and some sections of the cultural segments of the parade could not be held, officials said.

The full dress rehearsal of the parade began around 10:30 am and concluded around 11:45 am.

Every year, the stands in various enclosures see heavy crowds even on the day of the full dress rehearsal for which official passes are issued. However, the stands wore a sparse look on Friday due to bad weather.

Spells of rain, which also disrupted traffic in parts of the city, however, failed to dampen the spirit of the members of the marching contingents.

Military personnel marched from Vijay Chowk to Red Fort -- the route of the parade -- alongside various weapon systems mounted on different platforms, displaying high tempo and 'josh' even as they got drenched.

"It rained, and the cold was a challenge too. But I feel the passion inside of all of us, who have the honour to represent our Service or any ministry or organisation on the Kartavya Path, pumps you up," a commander of one of the Army contingents which will take part in the January 26 parade, told PTI.

Many spectators, who had come especially to watch the flypast -- one of the main attractions of the parade -- were disappointed. However, some said they were still content to see the majestic display of India's military might and cultural heritage.

BrahMos and Akash missile systems and several indigenous platforms will be showcased at the Republic Day parade.

In a departure from traditional practice, 'VVIP' and other labels, used earlier for enclosures at the parade venue, are not being used. Instead, all enclosures have been named after Indian rivers, senior officials of the defence ministry earlier said.

These include Beas, Brahmaputra, Chambal, Chenab, Gandak, Ganga, Ghagra, Godavari, Sindhu, Jhelum, Kaveri, Kosi, Krishna, Mahanadi, Narmada, Pennar, Periyar, Ravi, Sone, Sutlej, Teesta, Vaigai, and Yamuna.

Prabhat Gaurav (23), a Varanasi native and a civil services aspirant who is currently staying in Delhi, said he somehow managed to "get some polythene bags to protect his mobile phones and purse from getting wet".

Drenched from tip to toe after the rehearsal, he showed the remnant of his parade entry pass fully soaked in rain.

"My enclosure was 'Kosi'. I attended it along with my four other friends. We arrived at the stands around 7:30 am and managed to buy some polythene bags from tea vendors near the venue. But many people did not have the means to protect themselves or their belongings from the rain. But, we still enjoyed watching the parade rehearsal," Gaurav told PTI.

Friday's rainfall ended a long spell of dry winter in the city. Delhi received its first rain of 2026 due to a strong western disturbance. The system brought gusty winds, thunderstorms and brief relief from rising pollution.

Patriotic songs and energetic narrations, which form part of the parade every year, engaged the audience with equal vigour as military contingents of the Army, Navy, the IAF, and those of paramilitary forces soldiered on along the Kartavya Path.

Thirty tableaux -- 17 from various states and Union Territories, and 13 from ministries and services -- will roll down the Kartavya Path during the ceremonial event whose dominant theme this year is 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'.

On Friday, various tableaus were showcased during the full dress rehearsal.

The Department of Military Affairs' tableau will showcase India's victory in Operation Sindoor last year and the jointness the three wings of the armed forces displayed during the decisive action.

Along the route, security personnel from the Delhi Police and other agencies were seen in raincoats, closely monitoring the area and maintaining security protocols despite the persistent rain.