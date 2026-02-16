Full ECI bench arrives on 3-day visit to poll bound Assam

Guwahati, Feb 16 (PTI) The full bench of the ECI, led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, arrived here on Monday on a three-day visit to review preparedness for the forthcoming assembly polls in Assam, officials said.

The poll panel will meet leaders of political parties, election related central and state regulatory authorities, district election officers and superintendents of police on Tuesday.

The CEC, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, was received by Assam Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel.

''ECI delegation led by #CEC Shri Gyanesh Kumar and ECs Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi arrives in # Guwahati today to review poll preparedness for forthcoming #Assam Assembly Elections,'' the Election Commission of India posted on 'X'.

The CEC is scheduled to hold separate meetings here with the chief secretary, home secretary, director general of police, chief electoral pfficer, police nodal officer and other senior officials of the state government the next day.

Gyanesh Kumar and the two election commissioners will address the media on the last day of their visit on February 18.

Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly were likely to be held in March-April, with the term of the current assembly ending on May 20.