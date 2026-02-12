Full Election Commission bench on 3-day visit to poll-bound Assam from Feb 16

Guwahati, Feb 12 (PTI) The full bench of the Election Commission, led by CEC Gyanesh Kumar, is scheduled to visit Assam for three days from February 16 to review preparedness for the upcoming assembly polls, officials said on Thursday.

Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, would meet leaders of political parties, poll-related central and state regulatory authorities, district election officers and SPs on February 17, they said.

The CEC is scheduled to hold separate meetings here with the chief secretary, home secretary, DGP, chief electoral officer, police nodal officer and other senior officials of the Assam government.

The team is also likely to address mediapersons on the last day of their visit on February 18, the election officials said.

Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly are likely to be held in March-April. PTI DG RBT