Full military honours accorded to 3 soldiers killed in J&K accident

Belagavi: Glowing tributes were paid on Thursday to three soldiers from Karnataka, who were killed in an accident in Jammu and Kashmir on December 24.

Kundapura's Anoop Pujari (33), Mahesh Nagappa Marigond (25) from Bagalkote and Dayanand Thirakannavar (44) from Belagavi were among the five killed after their vehicle plunged into a gorge in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir.

They were from the 11 Maratha Light Infantry.

Their bodies were flown to Belagavi on Thursday where they were given military honour at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC).

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is in Belagavi, laid a wreath on the mortal remains of the soldiers and offered his tribute.

The Chief Minister said he was "deeply pained" to learn about the deaths of three soldiers.

He prayed for their soul to rest in peace.