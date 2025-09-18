Full page newspaper ads and slew of initiatives, Shiv Sena goes all out to celebrate PM's birthday

Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 75th birthday on Wednesday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hailed his leadership and resolve to create a "New India", while his party launched a host of initiatives to mark the occasion.

Shinde's party Shiv Sena, a key BJP ally, published full page advertisements in leading dailies and organised different initiatives to celebrate Modi's birthday.

In a post of X, the deputy CM hailed the Prime Minister for his contributions to the nation.

Modi has taken long strides with a resolve to create a "New India" and has changed the face of the country in the last 10 years, Shinde noted.

The Shiv Sena published advertisements in several dailies with Shinde extending best wishes to the PM. Government departments run by Shiv Sena ministers launched several initiatives to mark the occasion.

The Urban Development Department, headed by Shinde, announced a scheme under which Rs 1 crore will be disbursed to municipal councils and town councils for developing 'Namo Parks'.

The scheme will benefit 394 municipal councils and town councils.

Farm approach roads spanning 5,106 kms, built by the Employment Guarantee Department at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore, were inaugurated on the occasion of the prime minister's birthday. The Employement Guarantee Department is headed by Sena minister Bharat Gogawale.

The School Education Department, headed by party minister Dada Bhuse, will develop 750 zilla parishad schools as model schools which will be equipped with smart classrooms, science laboratories, computer labs, libraries, sports facilities and latest digital equipment.

The Public Health Department, helmed by Shiv Sena cabinet member Prakash Abitkar, launched 20 initiatives, including organising 75 health camps and as many dental camps.

The Industries Department started Namo Technical Skill Centre, Namo Automobile Skill Centre, Namo Textile Skill Centre, Namo Soft Skill Development Centre. The department is headed by another Shiv Sena minister, Uday Samant.

The Water Conservation Department, under the Watershed Development 2.0 scheme, has undertaken deepening of 'naalas' (drains) in 75 villages. The Water Conservation Department is headed by minister Gulabrao Patil.

The Transport Department, headed by party minister Pratap Sarnaik, started free reading joint at 75 bus depots. PTI PR RSY