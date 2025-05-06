Full-scale mock drill across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday: Prashant Kumar

Lucknow: A full-scale mock drill involving civil and police administration, fire services and disaster response force would be organised in all districts in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, the state's Director General of Police Prashant Kumar said here.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had on Monday asked all states to conduct mock drills on Wednesday, given the "new and complex threats" that have emerged amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

"We have received instructions from the Government of India about Civil Defence mock drills on May 7. Nineteen districts (in Uttar Pradesh) have been identified (for the drill)," Kumar said, adding that these districts have been clubbed under different categories.

"Of these 19, one district has been placed under 'A' category, two in 'C' category, while the rest are clubbed under 'B' category. However, keeping in mind the local sensitivities, the instructions are to ensure that a joint drill across all districts involving all verticals, including civil and police administration, fire services and disaster response force, be carried out for an integrated response in an emergency situation," the DGP said.

The UP government has welcomed the Centre's decision to hold mock drills.

"The decision to organise mock drills across the country is a welcome step. In the situation that the country is now facing, it is important that each citizen should be in battle-ready mode... To ensure a final nail in the coffin of India's enemies and for a decisive battle against terrorism, all that is required will be done," Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya told PTI Videos.

ABVP, the student wing of the BJP's ideological fountainhead Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS), has also welcomed the decision to hold mock drills.

It has called upon youth and students to enthusiastically participate in the 'Civil Defence Mock Drill'.

"The ABVP believes that national security is not solely the responsibility of our armed forces, but a shared duty of every citizen, especially the youth.

"Our schools, colleges, and universities must become centres of awareness, alertness and preparedness," an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad statement said.

"ABVP urges students, youth, and educational institutions across the country to participate actively in this 'Mock Drill', take the training seriously, and contribute to building a vigilant, disciplined, and secure Bharat," it said.

ABVP National General Secretary Virendra Singh Solanki said all must participate in this initiative with full dedication and enthusiasm and "ensure their role in building a 'safe, strong and self-reliant Bharat'".

"Citizens of the country must be prepared for emergency situations. Today's India is capable of giving a befitting response to terrorist incidents. Every citizen must remain aware of their role and responsibility."