Full services resume on Kolkata Metro's Blue Line

Kolkata, Sep 23 (PTI) Full services on Kolkata Metro’s Blue Line resumed on Tuesday evening after rain-induced disruptions caused severe inconvenience to commuters, officials said.

Due to significant waterlogging on the line, services were suspended between Shahid Khudiram and Maidan stations since the morning, they said.

Truncated services were available between Dakshineswar and Maidan, they added.

Full services were resumed at 5.38 pm after water accumulated on the track could be drained out, officials said.

"Water accumulated on the tracks between Tollygunge and Rabindra Sarobar stations due to heavy overnight rains. We had to switch off the power supply in the section," an official said.

Services in the other lines remained unaffected. PTI SUS SOM