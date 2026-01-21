Full support being extended to surrendered Maoists: Telangana Police

Hyderabad, Jan 21 (PTI) Calling on all underground CPI (Maoist) cadre from the state to surrender, the Telangana Police on Wednesday said it has taken up a massive rehabilitation programme for those ultras who gave themselves up in record numbers in 2025.

While implementing rehabilitation programmes, the police is simultaneously taking proactive measures to ensure more members of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) to renounce their unlawful activities.

As many as 576 underground CPI (Maoist) cadre, including central and state committee members, surrendered before Telangana Police last year.

At present, there are 17 active underground cadres from Telangana working in different places in the country, a release from Telangana Police said. They carry cash rewards ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 25 lakh, it said.

Muppala Laxman Rao alias Ganapathi and Thippiri Tirupati alias Devji, both the politburo members of the Maoist party are among the Central Committee members of the proscribed organisation, who are natives of Telangana.

The Telangana Police have asked all the remaining underground CPI (Maoist) cadre to renounce violence and join the mainstream assuring that it will take measures for their rehabilitation as announced earlier by the government.

Rehabilitation measures were speeded up by providing basic facilities such as Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and bank accounts to those (Maoists) who have already surrendered and were facing difficulties due to lack of identity documents, the release said.

All rehabilitation programmes for surrendered Maoists are being directly monitored by the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) of the Telangana Intelligence Department.

Reward amounts are being deposited directly into the accounts.

Further steps are being taken to allocate house sites wherever possible after holding discussions with revenue and other department officials, it said.

The Maoist cadre, who returned to mainstream life due to health issues were provided medical treatment in hospitals, the release added.