'Full support to this fight against terrorism': Opposition parties in Assam hail Op Sindoor

Guwahati, May 7 (PTI) The opposition parties in Assam hailed the armed forces on Wednesday for striking terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, stating that they responded appropriately.

The Congress, Raijor Dal and Assam Jatiya Parishad said they were with the government for the security of the country and its people.

"#OperationSindoor #JaiHind... #IndianArmyForces is responding appropriately!" state Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah posted on X.

Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi extended full support to the government's action.

"For the safety and security of the country and its people, we will support all the decisions of the Government of India," he said.

The AJP also expressed its full support for military operations against Pakistani terrorists.

"We extend our full support to this fight against terrorism, launched for the security of the country. We have full faith and confidence in the Army of the country. We are proud of the Indian Army," AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan said in a joint statement.

This is the right time to respond to Pakistan for all it has done to sponsor terrorism against India, they said.

Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor, retaliating against the Pahalgam terror attack that took the lives of 26 people.