New Delhi: The G20 has adopted the New Delhi Leaders Summit Declaration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday and said consensus had been reached among member states.

Advertisment

"Have just got the good news that due to the hard work of our teams and your cooperation, a consensus has been reached on New Delhi G20 Leaders Summit Declaration," Modi said while addressing the second session of the Summit at the Bharat Mandapam here.

"It is my proposal that this G20 declaration be adopted," the prime minister said. After the approval of the members, Modi declared that it has been adopted.

"On this occasion I would like to thank our ministers, sherpas and all officials who made this possible with their hard work," he said.

Click here to read the full text and fine print of New Delhi G20 Leaders Summit Declaration.