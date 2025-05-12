Full text of PM Modi's address to the nation on Operation Sindoor

Dear Fellow Citizens,

Greetings!

In recent days, we have witnessed both the strength and the restraint of our nation. First and foremost, I salute India’s valiant armed forces, our intelligence agencies, our scientists, and every citizen of this country. Our brave soldiers displayed boundless courage in achieving the objectives of “Operation Sindoor.” Today, I dedicate their heroism, their audacity, their gallantry to every mother, every sister, and every daughter of our nation.

Friends, the brutality unleashed by terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22 shook the country and the world. To ruthlessly slaughter innocent vacationers—questioning their faith, in front of their families and children—was the vilest face of terror. It was a heinous attempt to destroy our national harmony. On a personal level, I felt that pain deeply. In the aftermath of this attack, the entire nation—every citizen, every community, every political party—rose as one for stern action against terrorism. We granted India’s armed forces full freedom to crush the terrorists. And today every terrorist and every terror outfit knows what it means to strip the “sindoor” from the foreheads of our sisters and daughters.

Friends, “Operation Sindoor” is not merely a name—it reflects the sentiments of crores of Indians. It is an unbroken vow of justice. In the late hours of May 6 and into the morning of May 7, the world witnessed that vow transformed into action. Our forces struck precisely at terror camps and training centers in Pakistan. The terrorists never imagined India would take such a decisive step. But when a nation unites under the spirit of “Nation First,” steel-strong decisions are made—and results follow.

When India’s missiles and drones struck terror bases in Pakistan, not only were their structures destroyed, their morale also shattered. Bahawalpur and Muridke—places often dubbed “universities of global terrorism”—had links to every major terror attack, from 9/11 to the London Tube bombings, and countless strikes in India. Because terrorists dared to remove the sindoor of our sisters, India obliterated these terror headquarters. Over 100 ruthless terrorists were neutralized in these strikes. Many terror bosses—who for decades roamed openly in Pakistan plotting against India—were eliminated in a single blow.

Following India’s offensive, Pakistan plunged into despair and panic. Instead of supporting efforts to curb terror, Pakistan itself began targeting India—striking our schools, colleges, gurdwaras, temples, civilian homes, and even military bases. Yet in doing so, Pakistan only exposed its own weakness.

The world saw how Pakistan’s drones and missiles disintegrated like straw before India’s advanced air-defence. Pakistan prepared for a strike on our border—but India struck at the heart of Pakistan. Our drones and missiles hit with pinpoint accuracy, damaging airbases at which Pakistan had long boasted. In the first three days, India inflicted devastation beyond Pakistan’s expectations.

In this defeat, Pakistan sought a way out. Islamabad called upon the world to de-escalate. Beaten badly, on the afternoon of May 10 Pakistan’s military reached out to our DGMO. By then we had already severely degraded their terror infrastructure, eliminated terrorists, and reduced terror camps in their territory to rubble. Pakistan pledged that it would refrain from further terror or military provocations—and India agreed to consider it. I repeat: we have only suspended our counter-terror operations against Pakistan. In the days ahead, every step Pakistan takes will be measured against its behaviour.

Friends, India’s Army, Air Force, Navy, and paramilitary forces—including the BSF—remain on high alert. After surgical strikes and air strikes, “Operation Sindoor” is now India’s policy against terrorism. It has drawn a new line and set a new standard in the fight against terror.

First—if terrorists strike India, they will face a swift and crushing response on our terms. We will strike wherever terror’s roots take hold.

Second—India will tolerate no nuclear blackmail. Under its cover, terror bases will be hit with precision and decisiveness.

Third—we will no longer distinguish between terror sponsors in government and terror bosses. During “Operation Sindoor,” the world witnessed Pakistan’s repugnant truth: senior Pakistani officers flocked to bid farewell to slain terrorists at their funeral—a stark proof of state-sponsored terrorism. India will continue to take decisive steps to protect our citizens from any threat.

Friends, on the battlefield we have humbled Pakistan time and again—and “Operation Sindoor” has added a new dimension. We demonstrated our prowess in deserts and mountains and proved our superiority in new-age warfare. Our “Made in India” weapons have shown their authenticity. Today the world sees that it is time for “Made in India” defence equipment in 21st-century warfare.

Friends, our unity against all forms of terrorism is our greatest strength. This is certainly not an age of war—but it is not an age of terrorism either. Zero tolerance for terror is the guarantee of a better world.

Friends, the Pakistani military and government that nurture terrorism will one day destroy Pakistan itself. If Pakistan seeks survival, it must eliminate its terror infrastructure. There is no other path to peace. India’s position is crystal clear: you cannot have terror and talks; you cannot have terror and trade; and water and blood cannot flow together.

Today, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, let me also tell the world community: if India engages with Pakistan, it will be only on terrorism—and on Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Dear fellow citizens, today is Buddha Purnima. Lord Buddha showed us the path of peace—which also travels through strength. For humanity to advance towards peace and prosperity, India must be powerful—and when needed, must use that strength. In recent days, India has done exactly that.

I once again salute India’s Army and armed forces. I bow to the spirit and unity of every Indian citizen.

Thank you very much.

Bharat Mata Ki Jai!!!

Bharat Mata Ki Jai!!!

Bharat Mata Ki Jai!!!

प्रिय देशवासियों,

नमस्कार!

हम सभी ने बीते दिनों में देश का सामर्थ्य और उसका संयम दोनों देखा है। मैं सबसे पहले भारत की पराक्रमी सेनाओं को, सशस्त्र बलों को, हमारी खुफिया एजेंसियों को, हमारे वैज्ञानिकों को, हर भारतवासी की तरफ से सैल्यूट करता हूं। हमारे वीर सैनिकों ने ‘ऑपरेशन सिंदूर’ के लक्ष्यों की प्राप्ति के लिए असीम शौर्य का प्रदर्शन किया। मैं उनकी वीरता को, उनके साहस को, उनके पराक्रम को, आज समर्पित करता हूं- हमारे देश की हर माता को, देश की हर बहन को, और देश की हर बेटी को, ये पराक्रम समर्पित करता हूं।

साथियों, 22 अप्रैल को पहलगाम में आतंकवादियों ने जो बर्बरता दिखाई थी, उसने देश और दुनिया को झकझोर दिया था। छुट्टियां मना रहे निर्दोष-मासूम नागरिकों को धर्म पूछकर, उनके परिवार के सामने, उनके बच्चों के सामने, बेरहमी से मार डालना, ये आतंक का बहुत विभत्स चेहरा था, क्रूरता थी। ये देश के सद्भाव को तोड़ने की घिनौनी कोशिश भी थी। मेरे लिए व्यक्तिगत रूप से ये पीड़ा बहुत बड़ी थी। इस आतंकी हमले के बाद सारा राष्ट्र, हर नागरिक, हर समाज, हर वर्ग, हर राजनीतिक दल, एक स्वर में, आतंक के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई के लिए उठ खड़ा हुआ। हमने आतंकवादियों को मिट्टी में मिलाने के लिए भारत की सेनाओं को पूरी छूट दे दी। और आज हर आतंकी, आतंक का हर संगठन जान चुका है कि हमारी बहनों-बेटियों के माथे से सिंदूर हटाने का अंजाम क्या होता है।

साथियों, ‘ऑपरेशन सिंदूर’ ये सिर्फ नाम नहीं है, ये देश के कोटि-कोटि लोगों की भावनाओं का प्रतिबिंब है। ‘ऑपरेशन सिंदूर’ न्याय की अखंड प्रतिज्ञा है। 6 मई की देर रात, 7 मई की सुबह, पूरी दुनिया ने इस प्रतिज्ञा को परिणाम में बदलते देखा है। भारत की सेनाओं ने पाकिस्तान में आतंक के ठिकानों पर, उनके ट्रेनिंग सेंटर्स पर सटीक प्रहार किया। आतंकियों ने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था कि भारत इतना बड़ा फैसला ले सकता है। लेकिन जब देश एकजुट होता है, Nation First की भावना से भरा होता है, राष्ट्र सर्वोपरि होता है, तो फौलादी फैसले लिए जाते हैं, परिणाम लाकर दिखाए जाते हैं।

जब पाकिस्तान में आतंक के अड्डों पर भारत की मिसाइलों ने हमला बोला, भारत के ड्रोन्स ने हमला बोला, तो आतंकी

संगठनों की इमारतें ही नहीं, बल्कि उनका हौसला भी थर्रा गया। बहावलपुर और मुरीदके जैसे आतंकी ठिकाने, एक प्रकार से ग्लोबल टैररिज्म की यूनिवर्सटीज रही हैं। दुनिया में कहीं पर भी जो बड़े आतंकी हमले हुए हैं, चाहे नाइन इलेवन हो, चाहे लंदन ट्यूब बॉम्बिंग्स हो, या फिर भारत में दशकों में जो बड़े-बड़े आतंकी हमले हुए हैं, उनके तार कहीं ना कहीं आतंक के इन्हीं ठिकानों से जुड़ते रहे हैं। आतंकियों ने हमारी बहनों का सिंदूर उजाड़ा था, इसलिए भारत ने आतंक के ये हेडक्वार्ट्स उजाड़ दिए। भारत के इन हमलों में 100 से अधिक खूंखार आतंकवादियों को मौत के घाट उतारा गया है। आतंक के बहुत सारे आका, बीते ढाई-तीन दशकों से खुलेआम पाकिस्तान में घूम रहे थे, जो भारत के खिलाफ साजिशें करते थे, उन्हें भारत ने एक झटके में खत्म कर दिया।

साथियों, भारत की इस कार्रवाई से पाकिस्तान घोर निराशा में घिर गया था, हताशा में घिर गया था, बौखला गया था, और इसी बौखलाहट में उसने एक और दुस्साहस किया। आतंक पर भारत की कार्रवाई का साथ देने के बजाय पाकिस्तान ने भारत पर ही हमला करना शुरू कर दिया। पाकिस्तान ने हमारे स्कूलों-कॉलेजों को, गुरुद्वारों को, मंदिरों को, सामान्य नागरिकों के घरों को निशाना बनाया, पाकिस्तान ने हमारे सैन्य ठिकानों को निशाना बनाया, लेकिन इसमें भी पाकिस्तान खुद बेनकाब हो गया।

दुनिया ने देखा कि कैसे पाकिस्तान के ड्रोन्स और पाकिस्तान की मिसाइलें, भारत के सामने तिनके की तरह बिखर गईं। भारत के सशक्त एयर डिफेंस सिस्टम ने, उन्हें आसमान में ही नष्ट कर दिया। पाकिस्तान की तैयारी सीमा पर वार की थी, लेकिन भारत ने पाकिस्तान के सीने पर वार कर दिया। भारत के ड्रोन्स, भारत की मिसाइलों ने सटीकता के साथ हमला किया। पाकिस्तानी वायुसेना के उन एयरबेस को नुकसान पहुंचाया, जिस पर पाकिस्तान को बहुत घमंड था। भारत ने पहले तीन दिनों में ही पाकिस्तान को इतना तबाह कर दिया, जिसका उसे अंदाजा भी नहीं था।

इसलिए, भारत की आक्रामक कार्रवाई के बाद, पाकिस्तान बचने के रास्ते खोजने लगा। पाकिस्तान, दुनिया भर में तनाव कम करने की गुहार लगा रहा था। और बुरी तरह पिटने के बाद इसी मजबूरी में 10 मई की दोपहर को पाकिस्तानी सेना ने हमारे DGMO को संपर्क किया। तब तक हम आतंकवाद के इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर को बड़े पैमाने पर तबाह कर चुके थे, आतंकियों को मौत के घाट उतार दिया गया था, पाकिस्तान के सीने में बसाए गए आतंक के अड्डों को हमने खंडहर बना दिया था, इसलिए, जब पाकिस्तान की तरफ से गुहार लगाई गई, पाकिस्तान की तरफ से जब ये कहा गया, कि उसकी ओर से आगे कोई आतंकी गतिविधि और सैन्य दुस्साहस नहीं दिखाया जाएगा। तो भारत ने भी उस पर विचार किया। और मैं फिर दोहरा रहा हूं, हमने पाकिस्तान के आतंकी और सैन्य ठिकानों पर अपनी जवाबी कार्रवाई को अभी सिर्फ स्थगित किया है। आने वाले दिनों में, हम पाकिस्तान के हर कदम को इस कसौटी पर मापेंगे, कि वो क्या रवैया अपनाता है।

साथियों, भारत की तीनों सेनाएं, हमारी एयरफोर्स, हमारी आर्मी, और हमारी नेवी, हमारी बॉर्डर सेक्योरिटी फोर्स- BSF, भारत के अर्धसैनिक बल, लगातार अलर्ट पर हैं। सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक और एयर स्ट्राइक के बाद, अब ऑपरेशन सिंदूर आतंक के खिलाफ भारत की नीति है। ऑपरेशन सिंदूर ने आतंक के खिलाफ लड़ाई में एक नई लकीर खींच दी है, एक नया पैमाना, न्यू नॉर्मल तय कर दिया है।

पहला- भारत पर आतंकी हमला हुआ तो मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया जाएगा। हम अपने तरीके से, अपनी शर्तों पर जवाब देकर रहेंगे। हर उस जगह जाकर कठोर कार्यवाही करेंगे, जहां से आतंक की जड़ें निकलती हैं।

दूसरा- कोई भी न्यूक्लियर ब्लैकमेल भारत नहीं सहेगा। न्यूक्लियर ब्लैकमेल की आड़ में पनप रहे आतंकी ठिकानों पर भारत सटीक और निर्णायक प्रहार करेगा।

तीसरा- हम आतंक की सरपरस्त सरकार और आतंक के आकाओं को अलग-अलग नहीं देखेंगे। ऑपरेशन सिंदूर के दौरान, दुनिया ने, पाकिस्तान का वो घिनौना सच फिर देखा है, जब मारे गए आतंकियों को विदाई देने, पाकिस्तानी सेना के बड़े-बड़े अफसर उमड़ पड़े। स्टेट स्पॉन्सरड टेरेरिज्म का ये बहुत बड़ा सबूत है। हम भारत और अपने नागरिकों को किसी भी खतरे से बचाने के लिए लगातार निर्णायक कदम उठाते रहेंगे।

साथियों, युद्ध के मैदान पर हमने हर बार पाकिस्तान को धूल चटाई है। और इस बार ऑपरेशन सिंदूर ने नया आयाम जोड़ा है। हमने रेगिस्तानों और पहाड़ों में अपनी क्षमता का शानदार प्रदर्शन किया, और साथ ही, न्यू एज वॉरफेयर में भी अपनी श्रेष्ठता सिद्ध की। इस ऑपरेशन के दौरान, हमारे मेड इन इंडिया हथियारों की प्रमाणिकता सिद्ध हुई। आज दुनिया देख रही है, 21वीं सदी के वॉरफेयर में मेड इन इंडिया डिफेंस इक्विपमेंट्स, इसका समय आ चुका है।

साथियों, हर प्रकार के आतंकवाद के खिलाफ हम सभी का एकजुट रहना, हमारी एकता, हमारी सबसे बड़ी शक्ति है। निश्चित तौर पर ये युग युद्ध का नहीं है, लेकिन ये युग आतंकवाद का भी नहीं है। टैररिज्म के खिलाफ जीरो टॉलरेंस, ये एक बेहतर दुनिया की गारंटी है।

साथियों, पाकिस्तानी फौज, पाकिस्तान की सरकार, जिस तरह आतंकवाद को खाद-पानी दे रहे है, वो एक दिन पाकिस्तान को ही समाप्त कर देगा। पाकिस्तान को अगर बचना है तो उसे अपने टैरर इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर का सफाया करना ही होगा। इसके अलावा शांति का कोई रास्ता नहीं है। भारत का मत एकदम स्पष्ट है, टैरर और टॉक, एक साथ नहीं हो सकते, टैरर और ट्रेड, एक साथ नहीं चल सकते। और, पानी और खून भी एक साथ नहीं बह सकता।

मैं आज विश्व समुदाय को भी कहूंगा, हमारी घोषित नीति रही है, अगर पाकिस्तान से बात होगी, तो टेरेरिज्म पर ही होगी, अगर पाकिस्तान से बात होगी, तो पाकिस्तान ऑक्यूपाइड कश्मीर, PoK उस पर ही होगी।

प्रिय देशवासियों, आज बुद्ध पूर्णिमा है। भगवान बुद्ध ने हमें शांति का रास्ता दिखाया है। शांति का मार्ग भी शक्ति से होकर जाता है। मानवता, शांति और समृद्धि की तरफ बढ़े, हर भारतीय शांति से जी सके, विकसित भारत के सपने को पूरा कर सके, इसके लिए भारत का शक्तिशाली होना बहुत जरूरी है, और आवश्यकता पड़ने पर इस शक्ति का इस्तेमाल भी जरूरी है। और पिछले कुछ दिनों में, भारत ने यही किया है।

मैं एक बार फिर भारत की सेना और सशस्त्र बलों को सैल्यूट करता हूं। हम भारतवासी के हौसले, हर भारतवासी की एकजुटता का शपथ, संकल्प, मैं उसे नमन करता हूं।

बहुत-बहुत धन्यवाद।

भारत माता की जय !!!

भारत माता की जय !!!

भारत माता की जय !!!