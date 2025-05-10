Fully back action of Indian armed forces: Ex-Defence Minister Antony

Thiruvananthapuram, May 10 (PTI) Congress stalwart A K Antony on Saturday said he fully backs the steps taken by the Indian armed forces in the ongoing conflict with Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters here, the former Union Defence Minister said the central government has left it to the Armed forces to take appropriate action and he fully supports them.

"Beyond that, I have nothing more to say. I am not going to sit and discuss the action they are taking," he said.

Tensions between the two neighbours soared significantly after the Indian armed forces on Wednesday conducted precision strikes, under Operation Sindoor, targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that had cross-border linkages.

Antony said that families in Kerala of soldiers who are deployed in the border areas should be supported and comforted by the government and the local residents.

The Congress leader also welcomed the recent reshuffle in the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) leadership and said one of its main features this time was that while a senior leader was at the forefront, younger members in the party have been given more responsibilities by the high command.

Antony said that this indicates the faith and appreciation the party high command has for the leadership of the younger members.

Let the younger members rise and grow and justify the faith reposed in them by the party, he said.

Ending weeks of uncertainty over a change of guard in the Congress party in Kerala, the AICC on Thursday went for a complete overhaul of the leadership in the state, by replacing K Sudhakaran MP with three-time MLA Sunny Joseph.

The party also appointed three new working presidents for the state-- P C Vishnunadh, A P Anil Kumar and Shafi Parambil, while Adoor Prakash was named as the new convenor of the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) in place of M M Hassan.

Antony said that he told Vishnunadh, that youngsters in Kerala are getting distanced from politics and therefore, he should work to attract them towards the politics of Congress and thereby, strengthen the party for the upcoming local body elections this year and the state assembly polls in 2026.

Vishnunadh, who was also present there, told reporters that everyone will work together to ensure the party is strengthened and it wins the coming elections. PTI HMP HMP ROH