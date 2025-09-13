Fully committed to furthering inclusive, all-round development of Manipur: Modi

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his government is fully committed to furthering inclusive and all-round development of Manipur.

Ahead of his visit to five states including Manipur from September 13-15, Modi said he will be attending programmes in Churachandpur and Imphal on Saturday.

"We are fully committed to furthering inclusive and all-round development of Manipur. The foundation stone for road projects, National Highway projects, women hostels and more would be laid," he posted on X.

The projects being inaugurated include the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri, the IT SEZ Building and the New Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri, unique all-women's markets in various districts.

Modi said he will be attending programmes over the next three days in Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar which are aimed at boosting ease of living.

These projects will have a very positive impact on people's lives, especially towards boosting connectivity, job creation and more, he said.

"I look forward to being among my sisters and brothers in Aizawl tomorrow, 13th September. This visit is very special because this wonderful city is going to be connected to the railway network for the very first time with the inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang New Rail line. This has been built in very challenging terrain and includes several major and minor bridges. The coming of railway connectivity will boost commerce and tourism," he said.

The foundation stone for key road projects will also be laid.

Other projects include the foundation stone laying of Khelo India Multipurpose Indoor Hall and the inauguration of a residential school at Kawrthah and Eklavya Model Residential School at Tlangnuam, the prime minister said.

Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of projects worth over Rs 71,850 crore over the next three days.

He will launch National Makhana Board in Bihar, inaugurate new terminal building of Purnea airport in Bihar, and inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various development projects worth around Rs 36,000 crore at Purnea.

He will also inaugurate and lay foundation stones of multiple development projects worth over Rs 9,000 crore at Aizawl in Mizoram.

The PM will inaugurate Bairabi-Sairang New Rail line connecting Mizoram to the Indian Rail network for the first time.

He will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of multiple development projects worth over Rs 8,500 crore in Manipur.

He will participate in the celebrations of 100th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati, Assam.

Modi will also inaugurate and lay foundation stones of multiple development projects worth over Rs 18,350 crore in Assam.

He will inaugurate the 16th Combined Commanders' Conference-2025 in Kolkata.