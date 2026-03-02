Fully embrace AI-driven solutions to simplify administrative systems: Prez Murmu to IAS officers

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Asserting that technology and innovation are transforming governance at unprecedented speed, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday asked a group of newly-inducted IAS officers to fully embrace AI-driven solutions to simplify administrative systems besides ensuring more efficient service delivery to the last mile.

She also asked them to combine technology with human sensitivity and reasoned judgment while adopting modern systems.

"India’s transformation into a developed nation will be meaningful only when the benefits reach the most vulnerable and deprived sections. You should make untiring efforts to ensure that no community is left behind due to geographical, social, or economic reasons," Murmu said.

The president was addressing the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers inducted from the state civil services and attending the 128th induction training programme at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA). These officers had called on Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

"You now carry responsibilities that extend far beyond district or state priorities. These greater responsibilities require a perspective that rises above departmental boundaries and dismantles administrative silos. By working in collaboration, you can enhance institutional coherence and strengthen the machinery of governance," the president said.

She said their collective professionalism, coordination, and commitment are essential to driving development outcomes and upholding the highest standards of public service.

Murmu said technology and innovation are transforming governance at unprecedented speed.

"I urge you to fully embrace technological advancements -- AI-driven solutions, e-governance platforms, digital grievance mechanisms, and real-time analytics. These tools can simplify administrative systems and ensure more efficient service delivery to the last mile.

"But while you adopt modern systems, remember that technology should be combined with human sensitivity and reasoned judgment," she added.

Another important area that demands commitment is sustainability and climate resilience, President Murmu said.

"As senior administrators, you must champion green practices, promote climate-adaptive governance, and ensure sustainable development. Our collective actions today will determine the quality of life of future generations," she said.

Murmu said India’s transformation into a developed nation will be meaningful only when the benefits reach the most vulnerable and deprived sections.

"You should make untiring efforts to ensure that no community is left behind due to geographical, social, or economic reasons," she said, adding that let the spirit of "nation first" be their guiding compass as they take on more complex challenges.

The president asked them to carry out duties with unwavering integrity, complete transparency, and an unrelenting sense of accountability.

"These are the principles that define true public service and uphold the trust the nation places in you. You should always exercise authority with empathy and fairness," Murmu added. PTI AKV NB