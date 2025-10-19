'Fully fit to serve people': Rawat after escaping unhurt from car accident

Dehradun, Oct 19 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat interacted with people who gathered at his residence here to express concern after he narrowly escaped an accident.

"This is part of a struggling life. I am fine. With your blessings and prayers, I am still fully fit to serve the party and the community," he told his supporters.

The accident occurred on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district, when Rawat's convoy was on its way from Delhi to Dehradun.

A man suddenly came in front of a police escort vehicle, forcing it to apply brake, due to which the vehicles following it rammed into each other, including the chief minister’s car, the SP said.

His car was badly damaged in the accident, and his security personnel suffered minor injuries. Rawat was not injured.

On hearing about the accident, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to Rawat over the phone to enquire about his well-being.

"I spoke to Harish Rawat ji over the phone to enquire about his well-being. I am relieved to know that he is safe. I pray to God for his long life," he posted on X. PTI DPT SKY SKY