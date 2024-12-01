Fully prepared for civic polls, says AAP's Punjab chief

Chandigarh, Dec 1 (PTI) AAP is fully prepared for the upcoming civic elections in Punjab, the party's state chief Aman Arora said on Sunday.

Elections to five municipal corporations -- Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Phagwara -- and 42 municipal councils and nagar panchayats are likely to be held by the end of December.

Arora, who held a meeting with party leaders in Chandigarh to discuss AAP's strategy for the polls, told reporters, "Over the past three to four days, we had extensive discussions on all issues with local leaders related to municipal corporations and councils. Our strategy for the elections is ready," he said.

People in all cities of Punjab are looking towards AAP with great hope, he claimed.

"People are highly impressed with the work done by the AAP government during the past two-and-a-half years. Now, they want to give AAP a chance in local governance," he said.

Expressing confidence about the elections, Arora said, "Given the enthusiastic atmosphere among AAP workers and urban people regarding the municipal elections, I can confidently say that AAP will secure a massive victory." On the demand by various parties not to hold the municipal elections during the martyrdom fortnight of the sons of Guru Gobind Singh -- the tenth Sikh guru -- between December 15 and 31, Arora said AAP also expressed concern about the issue to the Punjab State Election Commission.

"We also believe that elections should not be conducted during Shaheedi Diwas. However, this decision is not in our hands. The authority to announce the dates lies solely with the (Punjab) State Election Commission," he said.

Arora held a meeting with dozens of AAP officebearers, MLAs, and ministers in the state government.

A detailed discussion regarding the municipal councils, committees, the nagar panchayats was held.

Among those who attended the meeting were ministers Laljit Singh Bhullar, Hardeep Singh Mundian, former minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra, MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, and MLAs Baljinder Kaur, Manwinder Singh Giaspura, Charanjit Singh, Amritpal Singh Sukhanand, Gurinder Singh Garry Waraich, Davinderjit Singh Laddi Dhos and Balkar Singh Sidhu. PTI CHS SZM SZM