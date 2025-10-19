Fully prepared for Diwali festivities, Darbar Move next month: Jammu police

Jammu, Oct 19 (PTI) The police in Jammu are fully prepared to ensure peaceful Diwali festivities and the ‘Darbar Move’ next month, a senior officer said on Sunday, seeking cooperation of the people in scuttling any attempt by enemy forces to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the winter capital.

Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Joginder Singh asked the people to provide information about their tenants by filling up verification forms and also remain extra cautious by reporting the presence of any unclaimed object in the markets.

“As far as the threat is concerned, you all know that we have been fighting terrorism for the past 30 to 35 years. The enemy (Pakistan) was defeated in five wars in the past but is still continuing its efforts to foment trouble by pushing terrorists and drugs and the situation demands us to stay alert to counter any conspiracy,” he told reporters here.

The SSP said they have taken all necessary measures for the peaceful celebration of Diwali festival and also the smooth reopening of government offices in Jammu under the Darbar Move -- a practice which was reintroduced by the J-K government after four years -- next month.

On October 16, Jammu and Kashmir government issued orders for the closure of the Darbar Move offices in the summer capital Srinagar on October 31, hours after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced restoration of the age-old tradition introduced by Dogra rulers in 1872 – a decision which was warmly welcomed by people, especially traders in Jammu who termed the decision as a gift before Diwali festival.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha-led administration had scrapped the Darbar Move tradition in 2021.

“Normally, we witness heavy rush of people in Jammu during winters and with the government decision to revive Darbar Move, more people (from Kashmir) are expected to come this season… There is a provision of tenant verification which is very important. I request those lending their properties on rent to anyone including migrant workers to fill up those forms,” the SSP said.

He said there is heavy rush of people in the markets in connection with the Diwali festival and the police had already taken precautionary measures for security and peace.

“Some people leave their belongings in the market and go away. We have to remain cautious and immediately report the presence of any unclaimed object to police,” he said.

The SSP said it is true that peace and tranquillity has been maintained here for the past many years but the enemy is trying to disturb the peaceful atmosphere.

“There is nothing to be afraid of. All the forces that are here, whether it is the Army and BSF guarding the borders, or the police or paramilitary forces, they are all doing their job with great determination. They are trying to prevent any incidents here. But at the same time,” he said.

He said the security forces cannot achieve success without the support of the people and they need to come forward and raise the morale of the personnel in the field.