Fully prepared to ensure trouble-free Diwali: Delhi Fire Services chief

New Delhi: As the national capital gears up for Diwali, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) on Monday said it is putting in place elaborate plans to ensure a trouble-free "festival of lights".

The department has cancelled leaves and day-offs of its officers and staff for October 31 and November 1 to ensure maximum deployment and will be stationing fire-fighting equipment at 39 spots across the city.

"Around 3,200 firefighters will be on duty to tackle emergencies... we are fully prepared," DFS chief Atul Garg said.

"Casual leaves, earned leaves and day-offs of officers and staff have been cancelled for October 31 and November 1 to ensure that we have the maximum strength to deal with any fire-related emergency," he added.

Garg said the fire services control room usually responds to the maximum number of calls on Diwali and fire-fighters need to be on their toes at all times.

Officials of the fire department said the DFS will deploy a water tender each at 23 busy locations from 5 pm to midnight on both October 31 and November 1.

They said these spots have been selected based on an analysis of yearly fire-related calls during Diwali.

In addition, on November 1, motorcycle (back-pack) units will also be deployed at nine different locations and Quick Response Teams (QRT) will be at seven different locations.

The areas identified for water tender deployment include Tilak Nagar, Lajpat Nagar central market, Lahori Gate, Nangloi, South Extension, Sonia Vihar, Mehrauli, Alipur police station, Rani Bagh Market, Gandhi Nagar Market, Mahipal Pur Chowk, Mundka metro station, Azad Market Chowk, Jaipur Golden Hospital and Radha Soami Satsang.

The department will deploy vehicles fitted with fire-fighting equipment at spots such as Connaught Circus, Safdarjung, Shankar Road, Laxmi Nagar, Janakpuri, Paiwalan and CBD Shahdara.

"Our department is doing extra deployment at different locations to reduce travel time," the DFS chief added.

Diwali, which falls on October 31, is celebrated on a large scale in the national capital. The festivities, however, begin a day earlier.

Sharing the data of fire-related calls during Diwali in other years, Garg said 208 calls were received last year, 201 in 2022, 152 in 2021, 205 in 2020, 245 in 2019, 271 in 2018, 204 in 2017, 243 in 2016, 290 in 2015 and 211 in 2014.

Garg said all senior officers have been directed to ensure proper maintenance and upkeep of fire vehicles under their jurisdiction and to carry out inspections of fire stations for availability and operability of the maximum number of fire units and equipment.