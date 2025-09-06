Fully reciprocate Trump's positive assessment of ties: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he deeply appreciates President Donald Trump's positive assessment of India-US relations.

Modi's comments in a social media post came hours after Trump, amid current tensions between Washington and Delhi over tariffs and purchases of Russian oil, said the US and India have a special relationship and that he will always be friends with the prime minister.

"Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties," Modi said.

"India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership,"

"India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership," he said.

In Washington, Trump on Friday said, "I'll always be friends with (Narendra) Modi, he's a great prime minister. He's great. I'll always be friends, but I just don't like what he's doing at this particular moment."

"But India and the United States have a special relationship. There's nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion," he said in the Oval Office.