Fumes case: Statements of four JSW Jaigad Port LPG facility staff recorded; 22 patients discharged

Mumbai, Dec 14 (PTI) The statements of four supervisors of JSW Jaigad Port LPG facility in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district were recorded on Saturday in connection with the December 12 incident of fumes emanating from a storage tank that affected more than 70 persons, including students of a nearby school, a police official said.

He also said 22 affected persons were discharged from a hospital during the day, while 29 patients were discharged post treatment from Ratnagiri Civil Hospital on Friday. Some 20 patients continue to be hospitalised, he added.

The four supervisors of JSW Jaigad Port LPG facility were booked under section 286 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance, the official said.

Those affected due to the incident included 59 students and a woman from Jaigad Vidya Mandir school in the vicinity, police had said earlier.

They had complained of eye irritation, restlessness and nausea following exposure to fumes emanating during the cleaning process of the tank.

The fumes were from ethyl mercaptan, which is a colourless and flammable liquid used as an odorant for natural gas and as a starting material for plastics, insecticides and antioxidants, an official had said on Thursday. PTI ZA BNM