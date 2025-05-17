Fun and frolic mark Sports Day of Miss World contestants

Hyderabad, May 17 (PTI) After back-to-back visits to various tourist destinations in Telangana, the Miss World 2025 contestants indulged in sporting activities on Saturday, while also having a gala time at the Ramoji Film City here.

Ramoji Film City the world's largest film city.

A celebratory mood filled Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Indoor Stadium as the contestants practised yoga postures, then competed in badminton, chess, and other games for Sports Day .

It was fun and frolic all the way for the contestants as they cheered each other and treated themselves to friendly banter.

Thoroughly enjoying the day, the participants also danced and waved to the crowds.

Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla, and Miss World CEO Julia Morley attended the event at the indoor stadium.

Shukla said the Sports Day, a unique combination of sports and Miss World, sends out a message of fitness, inspiring the younger generation to remain fit and be healthy.

The minister, who declared the 72nd Miss World Sports Day open, hoped that the participants would become ambassadors of peace, love and prosperity for all humanity.

He said the primary purpose of hosting the 72nd Miss World pageant in Telangana is to introduce the state to the global stage.

Tourism is one of the key industries that significantly contribute to job creation and, as such, exploring new places is also an act of social service as it paves the way for the generation of employment and livelihoods, he said.

At the Ramoji Film City (RFC), the beauty queens saw the film set used for shooting SS Rajamouli's 'Babubali', besides other tourist attractions.

RFC holds the Guinness record for the largest film studio complex in the world. Opened in 1996, it measures 1,666 acres. Comprising of 47 sound stages, it has permanent sets ranging from railway stations to temples.

The Miss World contestants visited Hawa Mahal, Angel Fountain, Narthaki garden and others in the RFC.

Leveraging the Miss World event, the Telangana government has put together an elaborate action plan to promote the state as a global tourist and investment destination.

As part of this vision, the contestants are touring major attractions across the state.

So far, they have taken part in a heritage walk at the iconic Charminar on May, visited the Ramappa Temple in Mulugu—a UNESCO World Heritage Site, offered prayers at the revered Lord Narasimha temple in Yadagirigutta and visited a 700-year-old Banyan tree in neighbouring Mahabubnagar district.

The Miss World 2025 contest began with a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on May 10 and will continue until May 31. PTI SJR SJR SA