'Fun reel' frenzy snatched my son's dreams, says Dwarka crash victim's mother

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) In a voice choked with grief and anger, a single mother who raised her only child said "fun reel" -- reckless stunts for social media fame -- crushed not just her 23-year-old son but every dream she had built around him.

Standing amid his pictures and medals in her son's bedroom, Inna Makan pointed to motivational quotes still written on the wall -- "Obsession is going to beat talent every time" and "Dream discipline".

"My son believed in hard work, not shortcuts," Makan told PTI Videos.

She said that someone else's fun reel snatched the life and all the dreams she had for her child.

Sahil, a BBA final semester student, was on his way to the office on February 3 when an SUV (Scorpio N), allegedly being driven by a 17-year-old boy with his sister seated next to him, collided head-on with Sahil's motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, killing him on the spot. The SUV later also collided with a stationary cab there, injuring its driver.

"My son's office was just two minutes away from the spot where he met with the accident," Makan said, adding that he was about to go abroad within a few months.

She said Sahil was a student of St Joseph's College in Nainital and had big ambitions.

"My son was very hardworking and wanted to work abroad. He studied in a private college in Nainital. He was a super performer in many sports," she said, her voice breaking. "The fun reel snatched life of my child. They must be strictly punished." A clip of the reel surfaced on the internet, showing the SUV taking a turn and then charging down a straight road without a divider. About 12 seconds into the clip, the car collides head-on with Sahil's motorcycle.

Police had said a case was registered at Dwarka South Police Station under sections 281 (rash driving), 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 125(a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the BNS. The accident was reported at 11.57 am near Lal Bahadur Shastri College on February 3.

The SUV driver, a 17-year-old boy, was found without a driving licence and was apprehended. He was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board before being granted interim bail on February 10, as he is a Class 10 student appearing for exams.

Sahil's mother claimed she has heard that the teen's father is a transporter and the said SUV has multiple traffic violations against it. "There are 13 challans in Delhi and a few in UP," she alleged.

She also said that she will fight for justice for her son. "I won't accept the law like this. Law and order is for the public," she said. Calling it more than an accident, she said that this cannot be simply called an accident. "This is criminal activity." She alleged that the accused was speeding for reels. "My son was going to build a life abroad. He was disciplined. I will not step back," she said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said that following the accident, the minor accused was apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

The board passed the order to send him to an observation home on the same day. His father was also bound down immediately. All the legal proceedings are being carried out.

"We are also checking if the boy or his sister was making reels during the accident," the DPC said.