Fund allocation spat between Deputy CM Pawar and BJP minister Mahajan at cabinet meeting: Raut

Mumbai, July 24 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday claimed an argument took place between Finance Minister Ajit Pawar and his ministerial colleague Girish Mahajan, who belongs to BJP, over fund allocation at a state Cabinet meeting.

"Girish Mahajan was seeking funds (for his Rural Development department). Ajit Pawar told him whether he should sell Maharashtra's land and give him money," Raut told reporters in New Delhi.

The NCP headed by Deputy Chief Minister Pawar is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, comprising the BJP and Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Shiv Sena ministers Uday Samant and Shambhuraj Desai, who were also present in the meeting, denied Raut's claim.

"Such disputes do not arise between us. No dispute took place yesterday," Samant, who handles the Industries portfolio, said.

State Excise Minister Desai said the Cabinet meeting was conducted in a playful environment.

"No such incident took place. Decisions (in the cabinet) are collective. There is no question of a clash," Desai added. PTI PR NSK