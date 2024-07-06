Fund sought for maintenance of 300 year old Jagannath temple in Odisha's Ganjam

Berhampur, Jul 7 (PTI) The development board of the Marda Jagannath temple, near Mathura in Odisha's Ganjam district has sought financial assistance from the state government for performing the daily rituals and maintenance of the over 300-year-old temple, an official said.

The temple served as a safe hiding place for the deities of Jagannath temple, Puri during 1733-1735 AD, when the Kalingan style temples were being targeted by invaders for destruction, a temple priest said.

According to locals, the temple, however, remained empty when the deities of Puri returned to their abode - Srikhetra-Puri after the situation calmed down.

Since then there was no deity in the temple and the famous Ratha Yatra or any other festival of the deity was never observed in the temple.

But the ritual was continued on three stone pedestals where the deities adorned during their stay here and the place is known as "sarana sikshetra", the residents said.

Block Development Officer (BDO), Polasara, Kuresh Chandra Jani who is also the secretary of the Shri Marda Jagannath Temple Development Board, has recently written a letter to the commissioner of endowments in the state for making funds of at least Rs 500 per day for smooth conduct of daily rituals in the temple.

"The temple has a glorious history. People from different places visit the temple to know its history as well as to enjoy its scenic beauty. We requested the commissioner endowment to make a provision of funds for its daily ritual and maintenance," said the BDO.

Though there was no deity in the temple, it has a strong and historic connection with the deities of Jagannath temple, Puri, said Mahant Sundar Ram Das, president of Marda Development Board.

He said Shri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Puri had provided financial assistance at Rs 100 per day for five years from 2008. Now the priests of the temple are performing the daily rituals, including a cooked bhog in the temple on their own, as per the tradition.

"The historical significance of the temple will be highlighted if the government declares the place as a tourist place and provides financial assistance for daily rituals in the historic temple," said Das.

The government has sanctioned Rs 1.98 crore for the makeover of the temple last year, sources said.