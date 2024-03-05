Fund withdrawal complaint: EOW questions Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai for 7 hours

Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai was on Tuesday quizzed for about seven hours by the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing conducting a preliminary enquiry into the alleged withdrawal of Rs 50 crore from the party fund by the Uddhav Thackeray faction, officials said.

The EOW launched PE on a complaint by a functionary of Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde claiming that Thackeray-led Sena allegedly withdrew Rs 50 crore from the party fund even after the Election Commission declared the Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena.

Desai appeared before the EOW on behalf of his party.

He entered the EOW office at the Mumbai Police headquarters in south Mumbai at around 10.45 am.

After coming out of the office at around 6 pm, Desai said the available information was shared with police officials.

"Whatever information sought by EOW, I believe I have provided it to them," Desai said.

He said every political party has the position of office-bearers.

"We are working as per the directions of the party leader and as per the Constitution of the party, " said Desai.

"We act on behalf of the party. We work as per the decisions of the party. Whatever information we have, we have shared it with them (EOW)," he added.

The Shiv Sena split in June 2022 after Eknath Shinde's rebellion which brought down the Thackeray-led Maharashtra government. The EC declared the Shinde-led faction as the real Sena in February 2023 and allotted it the party poll symbol. PTI DC GK NSK