Fundamental research, investigation needed in medical education: Rajasthan Governor

Jaipur, May 20 (PTI) Highlighting the need for talented doctors in society, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Tuesday said special attention must be paid towards medical education to increase the "intellectual capacity" of students.

Bagde was addressing a convocation ceremony at the Rajasthan Health Sciences University (RUHS) in Birla Auditorium.

Stating that a society should get good and talented doctors, Bagde called for special attention towards fundamental research and investigation in medical education.

The governor also suggested that the Rajasthan University join forces with other universities in the country and abroad and "become the vehicle for the exchange of new knowledge in this field".

"Special attention should be paid towards the student's intellectual capacity and their ability to retain and process knowledge. He said that no machine has been made to test intellectual capacity, but the one who achieves success in knowledge with intelligence instead of copying is intellectually strong," an official statement said.

Emphasizing on working towards curing diseases with minimum medicines, the governor said that in the Indian perspective, medicine and pharmacology are complementary to each other.

Further asserting that convocations should be held in the same year a student completes his education, Bagde called for efforts to be made at all levels to ensure students get their degrees on time.

At the event, Bagde launched the National Academic Repository Portal. Earlier, he conferred the honorary degree of Doctor of Science - Medicine to Dr Vishwa Mohan Katoch for his outstanding contribution in biomedical research. PTI AG MPL MPL