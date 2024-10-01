'Fundamental right to protest snatched': Mehbooba Mufti on Sonam Wangchuk's detention

Srinagar, Oct 1 (PTI) People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday hit out at the Centre over the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and several other Ladakhis, saying even the fundamental right to protest has been "snatched" from the people.

Wangchuk and around 120 others on a march to Delhi demanding Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh were detained at the Singhu border on Monday night.

"Even the very fundamental right to protest has been snatched from us for raising our voice against the onslaught on our identity & resources. We stand in solidarity with the people of Ladakh," Mehbooba said in a post on X.

Wangchuk is leading the 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra', which began from Leh a month ago. The Delhi Police has stepped up security around the Bawana Police Station where he has been kept.

Several opposition party leaders have condemned Wangchuk's detention.