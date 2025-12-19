Fundamentalists behind Bangladesh situation: Bengal BJP chief

Kolkata, Dec 19 (PTI) West Bengal BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya on Friday voiced concern over the state of affairs in Bangladesh and said that "fundamentalists are behind the turn of events" in the neighbouring country and they "seemed to be in control" of the situation.

He said the Union government and the Ministry of External Affairs are dealing with the situation in an appropriate manner and they will respond accordingly.

Responding to queries on the Bangladesh situation at a press conference, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "Fundamentalism and radicalism are spreading like cancer in Bangladesh. All the right-thinking people should unite to fight this menace." "Since the 1980s, fundamentalist forces have been spreading their base in Bangladesh... This has crossed all proportions. Even free-thinking and liberal-minded individuals are coming under attack, as seen last night. The entire world is facing the brunt of radicalism. A nationalist government and party will thwart these challenges," he said.

Tension gripped Bangladesh on Friday after the death of prominent July Uprising leader Sharif Osman Hadi triggered protests, violence and vandalism in various parts of the country.

While no incidents of violence were reported in the morning, protesters were seen vandalising the already demolished structure of 32 Dhanmandi, the home of Bangladesh's founding father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Various parts of the country were rocked on Thursday night by attacks and vandalism, including stone-hurling at the Indian Assistant High Commissioner's residence in Chattogram, after Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus confirmed Inquilab Mancha leader Hadi's death in a televised address to the nation.

The Mancha had made the initial announcement of Hadi's death, whose body will be brought home later in the day.

Hadi, a candidate in the scheduled February 12 general elections, died while undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital after fighting for his life for six days. PTI SUS ACD