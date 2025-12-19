Fundamentalists using violence for political gains everywhere, including B'desh: Salim

Kolkata, Dec 19 (PTI) Senior CPI(M) leader Md Salim on Friday said violence was being used by fundamentalists for political gains everywhere in the subcontinent, including Bangladesh.

Salim, the state secretary of the party and its politburo member, said there is not much geographical distance between Bangladesh and West Bengal, and the flames of violence must be contained at any cost by right-thinking people.

Expressing regret over the murder of people on the basis of religion, he said such crimes had been happening both in India and Bangladesh.

"People are helpless in this religious mayhem. We must all be united at this dark hour to let humanity prevail," he added.

He accused the Md Yunus administration of playing "in the hands of fundamentalists".

"At the same time in India, right-wing forces are working to intimidate and terrorise the minority community," he claimed. PTI SUS SOM