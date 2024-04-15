Funds collected by charity body of Maharashtra CM's son possibly misused for political gains: Raut

Mumbai, Apr 15 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday questioned the source of income of the charity organisation controlled by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son and MP Shrikant Shinde, saying the funds could have been misused for political gains. The Shiv Sena led by Shinde dismissed the allegations, saying the Foundation has undertaken numerous developmental works and provided financial assistance to the needy.

Raut said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis about the foundation. "We will try to file a case through ED or CBI," he added.

He also claimed the information on the source of funds and expenses of the organisation sought under the RTI query was not disclosed by the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner's office, apparently due to political pressure.

"Shrikant Shinde Foundation controlled by CM Shinde's son and Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde is registered with the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner. However, despite seeking information under the Right to Information Act 2005, no information on the source of funds and expenses is given.

"This raises suspicion on the functioning of the Foundation, and the money collected in the name of charity could have been misused for political gains," Raut alleged while speaking to reporters.

He further alleged that Rs 550 crore have been funnelled through this organisation and misused for non-charity purposes.

Shrikant Shinde is a sitting MP from Kalyan in Thane district and seeking another term in Lok Sabha in the upcoming elections.

"Shrikant Shinde had published several advertisements in newspapers in the past about the social works of his foundation. However, when a lawyer, Nitin Satpute, sought details of the foundation's donations and expenditures from the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner a month back, the office did not share the information," Raut claimed.

It seems the charity commissioner is under tremendous political pressure, he alleged.

"I have written about this foundation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis. People behind this organisation can be booked under PMLA. We will try to file a case against it through ED or CBI," he said.

Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde hit back, saying Raut "who is involved in corrupt practices" cannot digest the good works undertaken by the Shrikant Shinde Foundation.

"The Foundation has undertaken numerous developmental works as well as provided financial assistance for medical treatment and surgeries to poor people. Raut is levelling allegations because of his 'vikrit' attitude," said Shiv Sena spokesperson Jyoti Waghmare.

She said the charity organisation has taken the responsibility for educational expenses of the children from Irshalwadi hamlet in Raigad district which was hit by a killer landslide.

"The organisation not only helped the people affected by the natural calamity but also extended financial support to the flood-affected people in Kerala," said Waghmare.

Taking a swipe, she said if Raut needs treatment for his inability to see any good, the Foundation would bear the expenses for providing the same. PTI ND NSK