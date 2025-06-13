Funds disbursal delay puts question mark on 'Shiv Bhojan' subsidised meal scheme

Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) The continued delay in fund disbursal might see the closure of the Maharashtra government's 'Shiv Bhojan' subsidised meal scheme that has an annual outlay of Rs 140 crore, officials said on Friday.

There are delays in clearing payments of contractors running Shiv Bhojan centres, they added.

The scheme was started in 2020 to provide meals at Rs 10 per plate at 2000 centres across the state.

"Two lakh persons have Shiv Bhojan meals everyday. If the scheme is closed, what happens to these people? Moreover, each Shiv Bhojan centre employs at least 10 people, meaning nearly one lakh individuals are directly dependent on the scheme for livelihood. These centres are not just about meals. They also create employment," an official said.

Highlighting the distinction between Shiv Bhojan and other state welfare schemes, the official said, "Unlike the Anandacha Shidha scheme, which was merely a repackaging of grocery items supplied to economically weaker sections without any fresh investment, the Shiv Bhojan scheme required significant investment from the operators. They have set up infrastructure and rely on the state for regular supply of food grains." Its closure will cause hardship both to those dependent on subsidised meals and to the small entrepreneurs who invested in these centres, he added.

Despite repeated complaints and the scheme's wide reach, there has been no statement from the Maharashtra government regarding the status of fund disbursement or its future.

Incidentally, state Food and Civil supplies Chhagan Bhujbal, before his induction into the state government, had written to CM Devendra Fadnavis requesting support for this affordable meal scheme.

Bhujbal was not available for comments. PTI ND BNM