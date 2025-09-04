Funds sanctioned for dam repair work, three leaders claim credit

Latur (Maharashtra), Sep 4 (PTI) Two BJP MLAs and a former Congress MLA on Thursday separately claimed credit after the state Water Resources Department sanctioned funds for the repair of a dam in central Maharashtra.

The Water Resources Department has sanctioned Rs 13.9 crore for the long-pending repair of Borgaon-Anjanpur low-level dam on the Manjara river on the border of Latur and Beed districts.

Former Congress MLA Dhiraj Deshmukh, BJP MLA of Latur Rural Ramesh Karad, and BJP MLA of Kej (Beed) Namita Mundada issued separate press releases, each claiming that their persistent efforts had finally borne fruit.

Deshmukh said he had met Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil in May and submitted a memorandum demanding installation of vertical lift gates on the dam, similar to those at Godavari Muli. He thanked the minister for approving funds, calling it a victory for local farmers.

MLA Ramesh Karad said he had consistently followed up the matter with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Vikhe Patil, ensuring the sanction.

Namita Mundada said she had been raising the issue consistently in the assembly for 3 to 4 years and held multiple meetings.

The dam, built in 2008, had fallen into disrepair after all seven automated gates were damaged during floods. PTI COR KRK