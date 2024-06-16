Funerals of four more Kuwait fire victims held in Kerala

Kottayam, Jun 16 (PTI) The funeral of four more victims of the tragic fire in Kuwait, were held at their respective hometowns in Kerala on Sunday.

The bodies of 23 people who died in the fire that broke out in one of the residential complex of a company at Mangaf in Kuwait, were brought to the state on Friday by a special flight from the Gulf nation.

On Friday, the last rites of 12 people were performed while the funerals of 4 Malayalis were held on Saturday.

Sreehari was cremated at his house in the presence of ministers and other politicians from the district. Meanwhile, Shibu was laid to rest at St George Church here.

Union Minister George Jurian and other state ministers also took part in the funeral.

The funeral services of Karunagappally native Denny Karunakaran was held at a church in Mumbai.

The funerals of the remaining seven people will take place in the coming days, sources said.

Officials said that 49 people were killed in the fire in the Al-Mangaf building in Kuwait on June 12.

Out of the total casualties, 45 were Indians.

The bodies of 23 Keralites, seven Tamil Nadu natives and one Karnataka native were brought to Kochi from Kuwait on a special flight of the Indian Air Force. PTI RRT RRT ROH