Thane, Apr 25 (PTI) A fire broke out in a furniture shop in Diva in Thane district on Friday, though no one was injured in the incident, a civic official said.

The blaze started at 4:55pm in Padlegaan area, he said.

"Items in the shop like sofas, beds etc were gutted. No one was injured. The fire was brought under control two hours later," Yasn Tadvi, chief of TMC's Disaster Management Cell said. PTI COR BNM