Furniture shops gutted in Oshiwara market fire

Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) Dozens of shops were gutted in a fire that raged through a portion of a furniture market in Oshiwara area of Mumbai on Tuesday, an official said.

Nobody was injured in the blaze that erupted around 11.30 am in the market located on Swami Vivekanand Marg.

He said more than 20 fire engines and water tankers were deployed at the spot. The fire, categorised as Level 2 (major), was doused after six hours.

The official said the blaze broke out at a furniture godown and spread to the adjacent shops on the ground floor of the market.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. PTI ZA ARU NSK