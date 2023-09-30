Fusion of Indian languages, tech will open doors to endless possibilities for country's talent pool: Pradhan

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The fusion of Indian languages and technology will open the doors to limitless possibilities for the country's talent pool, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday.

At the launch of the Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav and two-day Technology and Bharatiya Bhasha Summit, he said, "Through technology, contextualisation of the Indian knowledge system will be possible." "Discussions during the summit on language for technology, language in technology, and language through technology would create a strong ecosystem for Indian languages. One-third of the world's coders are of Indian origin, which is a testament to the nation's prowess in technology and innovation," Pradhan said.

The summit, organised as part of the Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav, encompasses three pivotal thematic sessions -- Technology FOR Bharatiya Languages; Technology IN Bharatiya Languages; and Technology THROUGH Bharatiya Languages.

"India being one of the oldest civilisations in the world has an extremely close and inseparable relationship with technology. Scholars from around the globe have for centuries come to understand the Indian knowledge. Fusion of Indian languages and technology will open doors to limitless possibilities for the talent pool of the country," Pradhan said.

The role of technology in the teaching-learning process of Indian languages, the use of Machine Learning, language modelling for speech recognition, Unicode standardisation for Indian language scripts and other important aspects were also discussed during these sessions.

"These themes will emphasize the integration of technology in promoting Bharatiya Bhasha, including its role in teaching, training, examination, and translating educational materials. The summit aims to facilitate a seamless transition from the current education ecosystem to one rooted in Bharatiya Languages, in line with the vision of NEP-2020," a senior MoE official said.