'Futile exercise to save dynasty politics': West Bengal BJP on INDIA bloc's Mumbai meeting

Kolkata, Sep 1 (PTI) The Mumbai meeting of opposition coalition INDIA was a futile exercise to save dynasty politics in the country, the BJP's West Bengal unit claimed on Monday.

Speaking to reporters at the state assembly, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said the alliance should first announce who is their prime ministerial face.

"The INDIA alliance meeting was a futile exercise to protect dynasty politics in the country. It was a desperate attempt by leaders who have lost credibility among the people," she said.

On 'one nation, one election', she said that if all elections are held at the same time then a lot of resources can be saved.

"Crores of rupees is spent on elections every year. It also hinders development. Why are opposition parties like the TMC not ready for it? Are they afraid to face elections? Let the people of the country decide," said Paul, the state general secretary of the BJP.

Reacting to Paul's comment, senior TMC MLA Tapas Ray claimed the BJP is tensed with the opposition leaders coming together.

"BJP is disturbed and tensed with the opposition leaders coming together. This is nothing but panic, sensing imminent defeat in Lok Sabha polls," he claimed.

INDIA bloc leaders agreed to finalise seat sharing in an accommodative spirit at the two-day Mumbai meeting, amid speculation of early polls and the government setting up a panel to explore the possibility of 'one nation, one election'. PTI PNT SOM SOM